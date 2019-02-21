Zumtobel partnering with pureLiFi for product trials

The Zumtobel Group, the Austrian-based supplier of lighting solutions with its core brands, Zumtobel, Thorn and Tridonic, has partnered with light communication company, pureLiFi, to trial its LED lights to send large amounts of data.

As part of the trial, Zumtobel has installed pureLiFi’s system, alongside its LED lights. The system enables a data transmission via an LED luminaire at high-speeds through small adjustments in the LED’s brightness. The result is a high-speed Internet connection that is more secure, reliable, and able to deliver bandwidth far beyond the capabilities of conventional wireless communications like Wi-Fi.

“We believe that in an increasingly interconnected digital world LiFi will play a decisive role in moving our industry into the era of digital light,” says Zumtobel Group CEO Alfred Felder.

Zumtobel aims to evaluate the market demand for this technology over the coming months, and pureLiFi is exhibiting Zumtobel LED technology alongside its LiFi solutions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The exhibition will include a showcase of gigabit ready LiFi components, demonstrating LiFi is ready for commercial adoption.