Zigbee reaches product milestone

The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), continues to gain momentum as more than 3,000 Zigbee Certified products and Zigbee Compliant Platforms are now available for interconnected smart buildings and homes.

The certification milestone is the resulting work from hundreds of global manufacturers and developers that have designed products using Zigbee-based standards for the smart building/home and connected city environments. The companies that contributed to this milestone throughout the first half of 2019 include: Amazon, BEGA Gatenbrink-Leuchten KG, Chameleon Technology, Green Energy Options, Hangzhou Greatstar Industrial, The Kroger Co., Landis+Gyr, LEEDARSON, Leviton Manufacturing Company, NEXELEC, Qualcomm, Samsung, Schneider Electric, Secure Meters, Sengled, Shenzhen Feibit Electronic Technology, Shenzhen Heiman, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology, Shenzhen Sunricher Technology, Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, System Level Solutions, Stelpro, Texas Instruments, The Home Depot, Toshiba Corporation, Tuya, Xylem, and Yunding Network Technology.

“Hitting the 3,000th certification demonstrates how collaborating across brands and standards is what’s helping our market flourish as everyone wants choice and the ability to easily connect devices to one another,” said Jon Harros, director of certification and testing programs, Zigbee Alliance. “Our member companies work in different areas of the IoT realm yet come together to drive innovation and development through Zigbee Certification. Each qualified product and platform further expands the interoperability universe for us all.”

