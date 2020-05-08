Zigbee and DiiA collaborate to standardize DALI-Zigbee gateways

May 8, 2020 – The Zigbee Alliance and the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) say they are working together to bring further standardization and system interoperability to the IoT luminaires space, with the aim of helping stakeholders “realize the benefits of combining wired DALI lighting-control systems with wireless Zigbee networks as the IoT progresses”.

Zigbee is an organization of companies that create, maintain and deliver open, global standards for the Internet of Things, while DiiA is a global industry organization for DALI lighting control.

“Our liaison agreement with the Zigbee Alliance is part of DiiA’s commitment to address different options for combining wireless communication links with DALI lighting control,” said Paul Drosihn, DiiA general manager.

The two organizations are collaborating on the development of a gateway spec to support a forthcoming certification program.

“The intersection of wired and wireless is where industry can work better together during this IoT transition to benefit those invested in both technology camps, as well as consumers as they embrace connected devices,” said Tobin Richardson, president & CEO, Zigbee. “Pairing DiiA’s wired control solutions with Zigbee wireless standards brings more choice to markets that rely on these technologies for various use cases, and as a springboard for future innovation.”