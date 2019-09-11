World’s first digital infrastructure city set for Las Vegas

Bleutech Park Las Vegas, the first digital infrastructure city in the world boasting net-zero buildings within their own insular mini-city, is set to break ground in December 2019 in the Las Vegas Valley.

The project will feature affordable housing, offices, retail space, ultra-luxury residential, hotel and entertainment space, all showcasing energy generation and storage, waste-heat recovery, water purification, on-site waste treatment and localized air cleaning.

Buildings within the mixed-use environment will feature automated multi-functional designs, renewable energies from wind/solar/water/kinetic, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, supertrees and self-healing concrete structures.

Flooring systems are designed to capture and reuse the energy of human movement throughout the park, including common areas and parking structures. Resources for heating, cooling, lighting and electricity will be harvested on-site. Bleutech Park buildings will be connected to a highly-sustainable network of supertrees, allowing imported water consumption to drop by 95 per cent.

All structures will include photovoltaic glass, turning entire building exteriors into single solar panels, in an effort to harvest solar energy for use and resulting in 100 per cent grid-independence.

The project is predicted to take about six years to complete and is expected to cost over $7.5 billion. Bleutech Park Las Vegas is sponsored by Bleutech Park Properties, Inc. (Bleutech), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that is supported by institutional investors and private equity investments.

Bleutech’s strategic partners include Martin-Harris Construction and Cisco. “The convergence of the Internet of Things and Smart Cities in a project like this challenges the way we define both of those solutions,” said Mike Grigsby of Cisco’s Smart+Connected Communities group, in a press release. “It opens our thinking to what I truly possible and reveals just how expansive the connected communities concept really is.”