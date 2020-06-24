Wesco completes $4.5-billion merger with Anixter

June 23, 2020 – Wesco International Inc. has completed its merger with Anixter International Inc., which we reported mid-January.

Anixter is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesco, and its shares ceased trading prior to the market open on June 22, 2020.

Advertisment

“Today marks a significant milestone for Wesco and Anixter,” said John Engel, Wesco chair, president and CEO. “In combining two industry leaders with successful track records, we are creating the premier electrical, communications and utility distribution and supply chain solutions company in the world.”

According to Wesco, the combined company generated pro forma 2019 revenue of more than $17 billion US.