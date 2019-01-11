Welcome to BIoT Canada: replacing Connections+

As of January 1, 2019 Connections+, the magazine, website and e-newsletter for ICT Professionals, has transitioned to BIoT Canada, the intelligent buildings infrastructure magazine.

In the months ahead you can look forward to receiving twice monthly e-newsletters and four eBooks throughout the year with content dedicated to Smart Buildings with a focus on four pillars of the building infrastructure framework: connectivity, networked lighting, environmental controls, and security/safety.

The new Editor of BIoT Canada is Doug Picklyk, a business magazine industry veteran who replaces Paul Barker, the Editor of Connections+ who shared details of the transition and a fond farewell in his final Editor’s Note in the December 2018 issue of Connections+.

We look forward to sharing the latest news, solutions and products related to this emerging industry that is transforming today’s automated buildings into intelligent (or smart) structures.

For any inquiries regarding advertising or sponsorship opportunities reach out to BIoT Canada‘s Publisher, Anthony Capkun: acapkun@ebmag.com or call 416-510-5216.