Telus connects underground Vancouver SkyTrain customers

Telus and TransLink recently announced that Telus had brought wireless service to the underground Dunsmuir SkyTrain tunnel between Stadium-Chinatown and Waterfront stations, including the Granville and Burrard station platforms. This will allow Telus, Koodo and Public Mobile customers to stay connected on the entire Expo SkyTrain line, even underground.

In 2019, Telus was recognized by industry experts, earning the top spot in four out of five of the major mobile network reporting for the third consecutive year or more. These awards are based on Telus’ national networks, inclusive of its urban and rural coverage.

“We live in an era where many of us rely on uninterrupted connectivity,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “Whether you’re getting a head-start to your day or winding down on your way home – our customers who rely on the Telus network can now stay connected, productive, and informed while travelling through our downtown stations.”

TransLink provides over one million journeys across its transit network on a daily basis, and the 1.4-kilometre route through the underground Dunsmuir Tunnel is one of the busiest stretches along the SkyTrain network.

Telus has committed to investing $4.7 billion throughout the province of British Columbia between 2017 and 2020, at no cost to taxpayers. Since 2000, Telus has invested $181 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including over $47 billion in technology and operations in B.C.