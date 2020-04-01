BIoT Canada
News

Telecom companies must minimize supply chain risks amid COVID-19: GlobalData

April 1, 2020  


Print this page

Chart: GlobalData

GlobalData recently revised its Tech, Media & Telecom Trends 2020 report to reflect the strain COVID-19 is placing on the technology industry this year. The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on 17 different TMT sectors, providing insight on effects to leading companies.

The report discusses the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on each sector, and ranks on a company-by-company basis the individual impact of the virus alongside nine other themes that affect that sector. The report finds that all sectors will be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“While the global lockdown has had minimal impact on the telecom infrastructure supply chain so far, there is a risk that the COVID-19 crisis will affect the ability of these companies to both acquire manufacturing materials and deliver finished goods,” said Laura Petrone, senior analyst at GlobalData. “Most companies operate a distributed supply chain, with manufacturing, component suppliers, and logistic operations located in regions that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. They are now busy minimizing the potential impact on their operations by taking action to reroute orders and add manufacturing capabilities around the world.”

Print this page

Related
Telecommunications and IT deemed Essential Services amid COVID-19


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*