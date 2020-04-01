Telecom companies must minimize supply chain risks amid COVID-19: GlobalData

GlobalData recently revised its Tech, Media & Telecom Trends 2020 report to reflect the strain COVID-19 is placing on the technology industry this year. The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on 17 different TMT sectors, providing insight on effects to leading companies.

The report discusses the short- and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on each sector, and ranks on a company-by-company basis the individual impact of the virus alongside nine other themes that affect that sector. The report finds that all sectors will be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“While the global lockdown has had minimal impact on the telecom infrastructure supply chain so far, there is a risk that the COVID-19 crisis will affect the ability of these companies to both acquire manufacturing materials and deliver finished goods,” said Laura Petrone, senior analyst at GlobalData. “Most companies operate a distributed supply chain, with manufacturing, component suppliers, and logistic operations located in regions that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. They are now busy minimizing the potential impact on their operations by taking action to reroute orders and add manufacturing capabilities around the world.”