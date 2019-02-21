Telco Smart Trends Report: IoT security drives need for Closed Loop Automation

Allot, a global provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises, has released findings from its latest Telco Smart Trends Report identifying the increased need for communications service providers (CSPs) to embrace closed loop automation(CLA) to ensure improved and sustained qualiaty of experience (QoE) for their customers. The report also highlights that IoT and security, fueled by the onset of 5G, will be key drivers for CLA adoption.

The report explores how fixed, mobile and converged CSPs are leveraging CLA today, while the industry in parallel prepares for the transition from 4G to 5G. The report details findings from a survey conducted among 100 CSPs worldwide to gauge the value they perceive CLA adds.

Key findings of the report include:

Despite the benefits that CLA provides in 4G networks, three-quarters of respondents feel that CLA will be most important in either the transition period (50%) or once they have fully implemented 5G (25%).

Around two-thirds of respondents strongly agree that CLA is important to the growth of security and IoT services.

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are best positioned to deliver CLA with the added ML and AI capabilities that cost-effectively ensure optimal performance, security and QoE.

The respondents identify speed to problem resolution (87%) and improved service performance (87%) as key ways CLA can help

The main barriers to implementing CLA solutions for organizations are having the skills to use the technology to the full, understanding the technology, and cost.

“CSPs are keenly aware of the high vulnerability associated with IoT devices and services,” said Akshay Sharma at neXt Curve. “CLA will be a critical capability for effectively handling the mounting IoT threats, magnified by the scale of 5G.”

“As traditional metrics such as network Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) become obsolete, CSPs are aware of the need to become more customer-centric, focus on Key Quality Indicators (KQIs) and to prioritize quality of experience for end-users,” said Ronen Priel, VP, Product and Strategy at Allot. “CSPs already realize that they need to embrace CLA and not doing so will prove costly in the near and long-term. Our report points to the fact that the CLA inherent in 5G is not enough and ISVs have the opportunity to provide the additional CLA functionality, powered by AI and ML to meet the growing QoE expectations.”