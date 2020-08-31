Start nominating for the 2020 Digie Awards

August 31, 2020 – Nominations are now open for the 2020 Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation (a.k.a. Digie) Awards, which have been presented by Realcomm/IBcon since 1999 to recognize outstanding companies, real estate projects, technologies and the next generation of smart, connected, high-performance, intelligent building systems.

The Digies are also awarded to the individuals who have gone “above and beyond to positively impact our industry, and to the innovators who are improving our buildings, portfolios and cities through the application of technology, automation and innovation”.

Covid has created a new set of challenges for commercial real estate; as such, judges will recognize those “who are leading the charge on Covid strategic and transformational technologies, creating a more efficient, effective and adaptive industry, and shaping the future of smart buildings”.

The Digie Awards categories are:

Realcomm Digie Awards

• Best Use of Automation (several subcategories)

• Best Tech Innovation Commercial/Corporate Real Estate

• Real Estate Technology, Young Innovators Award

• Realcomm Julie Devine Digital Impact Award

• Realcomm Lifetime Achievement Award

IBcon Digie Awards

• Most Intelligent Building Projects (several subcategories)

• Best Tech Innovation Intelligent Buildings

• Best Tech Innovation Covid-19 (new!)

• Real Estate Technology, Young Innovators Award

• IBcon Julie Devine Digital Impact Award

Nominations are due on or before October 2, 2020.

The Digie Awards presentation will take place October 28 at 6 pm (MT) at the Gaylord Rockies Colorado during this year’s hybrid Realcomm/IBcon. It will be streamed on the virtual event platform, as well.