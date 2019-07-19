Smart building construction: leveraging IoT tech on-site

The construction industry is adopting new technologies to improve the efficiencies on job sites to move the smart building culture upstream to getting buildings off the ground.

Canada’s PCL Constructors has produced a video promoting its own Job Site Insights (JSI) platform to gather real-time data and analytics to help build smarter, leaner, and greener.

JSI provides a dashboard view into aspects of a jobsite by using cloud-based Internet of things (IoT) technology and embedded sensors to capture information like ambient temperatures and humidity, or identify water leaks.

PCL is using the new technology on several projects, including Cadillac Fairview’s 16 York Street, a 33-storey office tower located in Toronto’s downtown core.

“At 16 York, we have four JSI sensors and one gateway on each floor,” says Tyler Brunke, superintendent. “Once the sensors are installed and the gateway is set up, they start talking to each other right away,” he adds, explaining how the gateway relays data from the sensors to the cloud so the construction team can access the information remotely and in real time.

“With JSI we are able to monitor the temporary heating outputs while we build and maintain the specific temperature ranges required for concrete and drywall mud to dry correctly,” says Brunke. “This has helped us to get our trades working on these areas quicker than initially scheduled because we know exactly when the concrete and drywall is ready.”

JSI data helps PCL reduce construction-related energy costs (such as the energy consumed by temporary heaters) and rework (minimizes waste and saves resources).

“By gathering and analyzing JSI data, we can increase safety, efficiency, and productivity on our projects,” says Brunke. “We can see any potential issues–flood and leak detection, and temperature and humidity level–before they become a problem and deal with them proactively.”