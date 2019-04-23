Signify acquiring WiZ Connected

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) has agreed to acquire WiZ Connected, Hong Kong-based developers of the WiZ Wi-Fi-based connected lighting ecosystem.

WiZ Connected’s founders have been designing decorative luminaires and engineering technical lighting since 2004, including some of the very first LED bulbs and recessed downlights. The addition of WiZ extends Signify’s position into the Wi-Fi-based smart lighting market.

“We are very pleased to join forces with the teams of WiZ Connected who have developed a great technology platform enabling to address a larger customer base in the growing market of Wi-Fi-based lighting. It perfectly complements Signify’s existing offers and will help us to continue to deliver an experience rich in light and intuitive in use for our customers,” said Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify, in a company release.

“WiZ is an open IoT platform, accessible to all lighting and electrical vendors, providing the benefits of connected devices to all end-users,” said Jean-Eudes Leroy, CEO of WiZ Connected. “Together with Signify, we will reach a large audience of unaddressed customers with our easy-to-use, scalable solution.”

Headquartered in Hong Kong, WiZ Connected’s 53 staff members will continue to sell Wi-Fi-based connected lamps and luminaires across the world under its own brand name.

The transaction is expected to close in the Q2 2019.