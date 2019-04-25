Sigfox Canada unveils coast-to-coast IoT network

Sigfox Canada, the Canadian network operator for the France-based Sigfox Global IoT Network, has launched a national low-bandwidth, Internet of Things (IoT) network.

Sigfox Canada is leveraging a low-power wide area network (LPWAN) technology, with the capacity to support millions of IoT sensors, and benefit from an ecosystem of over 693 different Sigfox IoT enabled sensors, to provide connectivity solutions across Canada.

“We are thrilled to bring the Sigfox Global Network to Canada,” said Kent Rawlings, president of Sigfox Canada in a media release. “We are building a national IoT network capable of connecting millions of individual devices that will forever change the way businesses and cities operate. We look forward to furthering innovation in Canada and creating a more connected world using the Sigfox low-power wide area network technology. It’s Sigfox Canada’s ultimate goal to give the entire country the opportunity to use IoT connectivity and change the way businesses measure and monitor their daily operations.”

The network is live from St. John’s, Nfld. to Vancouver, with coverage continuing to be added. Through the partnership with the Sigfox Global Network, Sigfox Canada can provide customers with coverage to any of 60 countries around the world. By offering access to both the Canadian and Global Network, device manufacturers can use the Sigfox development kit to enable country-agnostic IoT connected devices.

A cost-effective, low-bandwidth, high capacity network, Sigfox Canada will cover more than 14 million Canadians coast-to-coast across cities, towns, airports and universities from east to west by the end of June 2019. Each network base station covers several square kilometers and is capable of receiving up to 10 million messages per day.

“We want to solve the problems that are holding back the proliferation of IoT by creating a national low-cost network, using devices that require minimal power and simple communication technology to easily provide connectivity to any device or object,” said Rawlings. “Once Sigfox Canada is fully deployed, anyone will be able to connect anything to the IoT network using one of our Sigfox enabled devices.”

Sigfox Canada currently has launched service in eight out of the 10 provinces and will be live in every province by the end of June.