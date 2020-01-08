Security and Safety Things to launch open IoT ecosystem for security cameras

As a partner in the Bosch booth (booth #12401) at CES, Security and Safety Things GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, is demonstrating an open IoT ecosystem for security cameras that enables innovative applications, combining artificial intelligence and machine learning.

These applications, provided by third party development partners, offer actionable insights and intelligence to building and site managers, as well as operators. This ecosystem combines the processing power and presence of cameras with an open operating system and plug and play approach. The plug and play platform is now open for developer engagement prior to the product’s commercial launch in March 2020.

The Android open source platform-based operating system provides a developer-friendly platform and developer community that is optimized for simple design and quick execution of innovative applications using existing building blocks for a modular approach. The cyber-resilient application platform allows for customer apps to be deployed to cameras running Security and Safety Things OS regardless of camera manufacturer.

“Our mission is to expand the value of modern security cameras into powerful data analyzers on the edge of the network,” said Hartmut Schaper, chief executive officer, Security and Safety Things. “Our ecosystem enables faster innovation by providing a standardized platform to develop innovative applications that satisfy privacy regulations and provide more sophisticated and actionable intelligence to users in security and beyond.”

Several projects are on display at CES 2020, as Security and Safety Things field tests its ecosystem to prepare for commercial launch. The projects include a German luxury retail store, where several applications integrated with their security cameras enabled store management to monitor the traffic pattern of customers, analyze merchandise placement and positioning and track the number of people who enter the store per hour.

The ecosystem is also being used in a large parking garage, which is using number plate recognition technology on its surveillance cameras to identify and grant access to vehicles. Other applications include mood detection, which analyzes a person’s facial and body expressions to determine their emotional state, as well as capture basic demographic data.