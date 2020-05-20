Schneider’s Hugo Lafontaine appointed to CABA board

May 19, 2020 – Hugo Lafontaine, vice-president, Digital Energy, at Schneider Electric Canada has been appointed to the board of the Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA).

“[Hugo] brings a stellar background in building systems integration and the building automation market, and a wealth of insight into the digital platforms and solutions that will define smart building innovations now and into the future,” said Ron Zimmer, CABA president & CEO.

Lafontaine is responsible for Schneider Canada’s smart building and digital power business. He obtained his B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering in 2002 and became a member of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) in 2006. In 2016, Lafontaine completed his Executive Master’s in business & management at Telfer School of Management.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved and help shape the needs of tomorrow. I look forward to what we will accomplish together,” said Lafontaine.