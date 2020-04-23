Schneider Electric, Siemens and Honeywell named leading commercial facility intelligent building software providers

A new report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 14 intelligent building software providers and their platforms for commercial facilities, and names Schneider Electric, Siemens and Honeywell as the leading players in the market.

The report, called Navigant Research Leaderboard: Intelligent Building Software, examines the software providers and their platforms for optimizing commercial facilities. The providers were rated on 10 criteria: vision, go-to-market strategy, partners, technology, cybersecurity, product capabilities, complementary services, hardware integration, breadth of offerings and pricing.

Intelligent building software is a growing market segment as commercial building owners and managers look to new technologies to reduce energy use, increase building efficiencies and satisfy tenant demands for comfort, productivity and sustainability. The newest software integrates data from multiple building systems, providing valuable business outcomes that have been difficult to achieve with point solutions.

“These companies have distinguished themselves in the market by offering a broad portfolio of applications that meet the growing and diverse needs of clients, delivering operational efficiencies that reduce energy consumption and increase occupant comfort and usability,” says Neil Strother, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. “Their products also combine data in new ways, breaking down silos that tend to hinder valuable insights and greater efficiencies.”

The report finds that although market offerings are becoming more useful, no provider has a complete solution given the complex business challenges buildings present—though some are moving closer to that goal”. Navigant Research adds that “ongoing improvements and some breakthroughs are expected in the coming years as companies improve their capabilities in using building data with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques”.