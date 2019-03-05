Schneider Electric joins U.S.-based Cybersecurity Coalition

Schneider Electric has become a member of the Washington, D.C.-based Cybersecurity Coalition in what the company says is an affirmation of its commitment to being open, transparent, and collaborative so it can better detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats across its extended enterprise.

The Cybersecurity Coalition’s membership includes companies like: AT&T, Cisco, Intel, Mozilla, Symantec and more.

The organization was formed to assist government policymakers in developing consensus-driven solutions that:

Promote a vibrant and robust cybersecurity ecosystem;

Support the development and adoption of cybersecurity innovations; and

Encourage organizations of all sizes to take steps to improve their cybersecurity.

“Schneider Electric shares the Coalition’s priorities, and our joining reinforces our commitment to collaborating with industry leaders who have the technology, expertise and unique skills required to secure and protect the digital economy,” said Christophe Blassiau, Chief Information Security Officer, Schneider Electric, in a company release. “Working with our global ecosystem of partners, we will continue to push forward both enterprise security and cybersecurity at the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and operational technology (OT).”

The Cybersecurity Coalition promotes its mission in the U.S. Congress and federal agencies, as well as international standards bodies, industry self-regulatory programs, and relevant policymaking venues.