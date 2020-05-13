SafeChek entranceway technology to support safe business reopening

May 13, 2020 – Digital signage player Big Digital Corp. has partnered with A1 Innovation—a provider of people-counting solutions—to launch SafeChek digital entranceway technology “to support the safe opening and operations of businesses across North America”.

Big Digital will provide SafeChek at grocery stores, malls, commercial buildings and offices to enable queue management (including wait times and number of people inside), product and service messaging (e.g. store hours and out-of-stock items) and visitor SafeChek sensors (e.g. mask and fever detection) to support best practices for social distancing.

SafeChek entranceway technology aims to help organizations maximize safety through people-counting systems to control occupancy levels and real-time communication with customers at indoor and outdoor entranceway locations such as malls, retailers, airports, walkways, elevators, project and construction sites. This technology keeps the public informed with important messages on safety as the economy starts to re-open.

Advertisment

For business owners, key data and analytics provided by SafeChek include real-time building occupancy, visit duration, frequency and customer traffic, which “can help support effective pandemic planning and operations”.