Rogers investing in NB-IoT network technology

Rogers has announced a plan to launch narrow-band Internet of Things (NB-IoT), a network technology that allows stationary IoT devices and sensors to send and receive small amounts of data over long distances, with very low power requirements.

The technology is best used for asset monitoring, industrial automation, smart meters and smart cities.

NB-IoT is complementary to the company’s national LTE and LTE-M wireless networks, which are available to IoT customers across Canada.

The NB-IoT network roll out is starting with Ontario.

Rogers recent investments in spectrum, national wireless network, and IoT are setting the table for 5G with the right infrastructure, partners and investments. Rogers is offering two choices to customers for low power, wide area networks, making innovative IoT solutions more accessible for Canadian businesses. Leveraging Ericsson equipment, these two network technologies will play a vital role in Rogers 5G network rollout.

“With 81% of medium and large-sized businesses having adopted IoT solutions as of 20181, it is clear that IoT has become integral to the workflow of a majority of Canadian organizations. Business leaders are becoming more and more sophisticated about their connectivity requirements for each IoT deployment,” said Nigel Wallis, Vice President, Internet of Things Research at IDC Canada in the Rogers media release.

“Low-power wide area networks enable businesses to rethink their traditional practices by connecting assets and processes that may previously have been physically or financially challenging. This opens the door to making better decisions faster with more accurate data, a critical step to competing in today’s market.”

NB- IoT: offers ultra narrow bandwidth, 200 kHz and data rates at around 200 / 250 Kbps, without Voice / Mobility Support. This network technology is ideal for IoT devices that generate and receive small amounts of data, have low power requirements and/or have a long life cycle, such as Stationary Asset Monitoring, Industrial Automation, Smart Meters, in-building and Smart City applications.

LTE-M: offers 1.4 MHz bandwidth with data rates up to 1 Mbps, alongside Voice / Mobility Support. This network technology is ideal for IoT devices that are not stationary, for use cases such as Mobile Asset Tracking, Home Security, Telematics, Wearables and Tags.