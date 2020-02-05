Resideo becomes Zigbee Alliance board member

The Zigbee Alliance recently announced that Resideo Technologies, Inc. has joined its board. As part of the board, Resideo will work with other members on the Connected Home over IP project, which aims to simplify development for manufacturers and increase connected home device compatibility for consumers.

Resideo is a global provider of connected home solutions and manufactures a variety of smart home solutions, including some that carry the Honeywell Home brand. The company has controls in over 150 million homes worldwide and aims to provide consumers with a more intuitive smart home experience for optimal safety, security and comfort.

“Resideo is synonymous with residential home controls, having created the original thermostat when it was still part of Honeywell,” said Tobin Richardson, president and CEO of the Zigbee Alliance. “Fast forward to 2020 and they are now a leader across the connected home and bring tremendous technological resources to our Alliance.”

With over 130 years of residential experience, Resideo is now focused on protecting a home’s four main networks: air, water, energy and security. Through its ‘Works with Honeywell Home’ API program, Resideo offers homeowners over 4,000 partner connections. It can also pair then with over 110,000 professionals to learn about solutions to help protect property, conserve water and reduce energy costs.

“We take an open architecture approach, and our involvement in industry standards organizations like the Zigbee Alliance helps set the course for market players and facilities to have stronger compatibility between products and ecosystems to make smart home connections easier for homeowners,” said Scott Harkins, vice president and general manager, Connected Home, Resideo.

Resideo’s new air, water, energy and security solutions allow users to proactively monitor home systems to prevent appliance failure or property damage. Some of Resideo’s products allow users to: