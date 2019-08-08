Reliable Controls partners with sensor maker
Taiwan-based IR-TEC develops and manufactures a wide range of occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and more for energy efficient lighting control, HVAC control and building energy management.
Reliable Controls has announced a new partnership with Taiwan-based IR-TEC, developer and manufacturer of a wide range of occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors, and power packs for energy efficient lighting control, HVAC control and building energy management.
The IR-TEC product line consists of passive infrared (PIR), high frequency doppler (HFD) and ambient light sensors (ALS) among others.
These sensors are combined to make up a variety of ceiling and wall mount occupancy sensors, light sensors, and wall switching/sensing stations. IR-TEC offers products that are complementary to Reliable’s lighting controls line.
