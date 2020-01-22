Reliable Controls forms distribution partnership with Ad Hoc Electronics

Reliable Controls Corporation has announced a distribution partnership with Ad Hoc Electronics, manufacturer of Illumra controls.

Ad Hoc Electronics is a wireless control solutions provider with products that are complementary to HVAC and lighting controls.

Based on EnOcean technology, Illumra wireless control peripherals include light switches, relays, 0-10 V dimming drivers, temperature sensors, occupancy sensors and light sensors powered by solar or mechanical energy sources. These battery-free transmitters communicate with room and building controllers to conserve energy through occupancy sensing, daylight harvesting and personal workspace control.

Reliable Controls vets peripheral partners prior to them joining the Reliable Controls Authorized Dealer network to ensure they meet strict standards and provide a high degree of quality, service and value.