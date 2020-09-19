RECALL: Monoprice Cat 6 bulk CMR cables due to fire hazard

September 19, 2020 – The U.S. CPSC announced a voluntary recall involving Monoprice Cat 6 ethernet bulk CMR communications cable.

While designed to prevent fires from spreading between floors through risers and vertical shafts, the cables do not meet the flammability requirements of the UL 1666, thereby posing a fire hazard when exposed to a flame.

The cables involved were sold in a variety of colours and lengths, including 250-ft, 500-ft and 1000-ft spools.

About 10,800 units are involved in this recall. It is unknown how many have made their way into Canada.

UL jacket markings for affected cables:

• (UL) E467139 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS Compliance XXXXFT

• (UL) E333346 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS Compliance XXXXFT

• (UL) E339722 23AWGX4P CMR CAT6 UTP RoHS Compliance XXXXFT

The cables were sold online from December 2018 through February 2020. No incidents, no injuries have been reported. They were manufactured in China, and imported by Monoprice Inc. of Brea, Calif.

If the cables do not bear one of the above cable jacket markings, they are not part of the voluntary recall, explains Monoprice.

“Likewise, if the cables, as installed, are less than 50-ft in length, enter the building from the outside and terminate in an enclosure or listed primary protector, and are not installed inside risers, ducts, plenums and other space used for environmental air, removal is not required,” adds Monoprice.

After confirming your cable is part of the recall, Monoprice will facilitate its removal and installation of replacement CMR cable at no expense to the customer. If the cable has not yet been installed, Monoprice will provide a return label for the unused cable and provide replacement cable.

Contact Monoprice at 844-500-7656 or mpcmrrecall@monoprice.com, or visit the recall page at mpcmrrecall.com.

NOTE: The Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.