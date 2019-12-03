Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0 has been released

Zhaga, a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers), and connectivity fit systems, has released a new Book of specifications in order to certify luminaires according to the Zhaga-D4i certification program.

Zhaga Book 18 Ed 2.0 specifies the mechanical, electrical and communication interfaces between luminaires, sensors and communication modules. This includes details for a solution with two modules.

Book 18 Ed 2.0 brings together complementary specifications from the Zhaga Consortium and the D4i specifications from the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA). Together, they have collaborated to achieve true plug-and-play interoperability, which is a boon for specifiers, purchasers, installers and end users.

A plug-and-play, socket-based connectivity system allows users to add or upgrade sensors and/or communication modules, which in turn enables luminaires to keep pace with rapid developments in digital networking and sensing technology while module makers can continue to innovate and diversify using an open global interface standard. By replacing the module rather than the entire luminaire, the fixture is future-proofed, an essential requirement in Smart City lighting.

The new Zhaga-D4i certification is available for LED luminaires that have a powered Zhaga Book 18 receptacle and use LED control gears meeting the D4i requirements. Luminaires can be certified by Dekra and Intertek, as they are now Zhaga-accredited test centres. Luminaire OEMs intending to develop products for this certification benefit from the availability of Zhaga-certified receptacles and D4i-certified LED control gears from a variety of vendors.

The certification of Zhaga-D49 modules, such as sensors and/or communication devices with a Zhaga Book 18 plug and D4i compatibility, is expected to open in Q1-2020. Zhaga Book 18 Ed. 2.0 is available to Zhaga’s Regular and Associate members.