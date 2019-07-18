Xicato releases open source software for future of Smart Buildings

Xicato, a provider of light sources and smart building wireless controls, has released its XIG API (Xicato Intelligent Gateway application programming interface) to the software developer and system integration community under the standard MIT Free Open Source Software (FOSS) license.

The XIG API enables configuration, control, monitoring, data reporting and data analytics of large networks of Bluetooth Mesh nodes installations that integrate lighting, sensors, switches, and audio-visual effects in any type of commercial or residential smart space.

The XIG provides translation between a Bluetooth Mesh network and any IP network or LAN, allowing centralized management of and remote access to large networks of Bluetooth nodes.

With the availability of the open XIG API, customers can now use any lighting control, IoT, audio-visual, or building management system to control, monitor, and configure an unlimited number of Bluetooth nodes, potentially including HVAC systems, security systems, and more, resulting in the development of customized experiences specific to an application, all using Xicato open and flexible software architecture.

