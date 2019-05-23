Wilson Electronics introduces enhanced cellular signal amplifier

Wilson Electronics has announced the availability of the WilsonPro Pro 1100, which provides the highest uplink and downlink power of any cell signal amplifier at its price point.

The Pro 1100 has the ability to reach cell towers that are further away and the power to cover up to 35,000 sq. ft. of indoor square footage, making it a solution for mid-sized commercial spaces including retail, restaurant and office buildings.

For retailers, the strengthened cellular connectivity provided by the Pro 1100 also increases employee productivity and reduces WiFi and network traffic in commercial office spaces. In addition, the signal amplifier enables restaurants to deploy SMS notifications for waiting guests and provides strong cellular service so patrons can stay connected while they dine.

To reach cell towers from a great distance, it is important for cell signal amplifiers to have high uplink power. The Pro 1100 features uplink power of up to +25 dBm, enabling it to reach these faraway cell towers. High downlink power is also crucial for greater indoor coverage, and the Pro 1100’s enhanced downlink power of +15 dBm enables it to cover mid-sized spaces up to 35,000 sq. ft., pending strong outside signal.

The Pro 1100 includes a colour LCD touchscreen and assists with the ease of installation. The kit will also include an outdoor wide-band directional antenna and an indoor omni-directional wide-band dome antenna for superior coverage for mid-sized commercial buildings.

“Without support, cellular signal can be impeded by natural environmental barriers such as mountains or trees, as well as common building materials like brick, steel, concrete and LEED-certified windows,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics in a company release. “The Pro 1100’s strong uplink and downlink capabilities ensure that it will reach faraway cell towers and cover a larger indoor area.”

The amplifier works with all North American cell phone networks, simultaneously amplifying all cell signals regardless of carrier.

wilsonpro.com