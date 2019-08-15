Wilson Electronics’ bringing multi-tower targeting cellular amplifiers to Canada

Wilson Electronics has introduced the new WilsonPro Enterprise 1300/1300R and WilsonPro Enterprise 4300/4300R family of cellular amplifiers to Canada, featuring the industry’s first foray into Multi-Tower Targeting (MTT) technology using a three outdoor-antenna-port configuration to receive cellular signal from multiple cell towers at the same time.

The Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R are also integrated with WilsonPro Cloud remote functionality—enabling users and integrators in Canada to remotely manage, monitor, and adjust their cellular amplifiers and receive real-time updates with any mobile device, including tablets and smartphones.

As companies abandon landlines and increasingly rely on mobile phones, the need for strong, reliable cellular connectivity has never been more important. Unfortunately, cellular signal can be blocked by environmental factors such as mountains or trees, as well as building materials such as concrete, steel, brick and even LEED-certified windows.

The technology’s Multi-Tower Targeting solution provides the ability to dedicate separate outdoor antennas to specific carriers. This allows a single amplifier to provide the best possible indoor cell coverage in a multi-tower situation. In situations that don’t require multiple outdoor antennas, the systems can utilize “common mode” to with a single outdoor antenna.

The Enterprise 1300/1300R cellular amplifier has one indoor antenna port to provide up to 40,000 sq. ft. of indoor coverage, while the Enterprise 4300/4300R’s four indoor antenna ports enable it to cover up to 100,000 sq. ft. of indoor coverage. In addition, the amplifiers are stackable and scalable. By combining amplifiers, installers can configure cellular coverage for in-building areas up to 1 million sq. ft.— depending on the building’s architecture.

Both cellular amplifiers feature improved uplink power of up to +26 dBm, which enables them to reach cell towers at much greater distances. Boasting the full legal limit of +17 dBm downlink power, WilsonPro’s new Enterprise amplifier line comprises the most powerful cellular amplifiers available in this price category (ISED Canada Certified)

The Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R each feature a large 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen. In addition, the “R” model of each cellular amplifier designates a rack-mount configuration, while the non-lettered model indicates a wall-mount setup.

The amplifiers are carrier agnostic and compatible with all Canadian cell phone networks.

WilsonPro.ca