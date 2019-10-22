Viavi unveils T-Berd/MTS 400G Network Tester

Viavi, a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, has unveiled a new test automation, measurement and monitoring solution for lab, production, manufacturing and field environments.

Viavi’s T-Berd/MTS 400G Network Tester equips field technicians to fully address metro/core, data center interconnect and business services. It provides up-to-date technology with interfaces such as QSFP-DD and SFP-DD. This product also provides rate integration spanning from 400GE down to T1/E1 in addition to fiber optic testing using OTDRs and WDM Channel Checkers.

According to Viavi, the supported combinations deliver investment protection by covering upcoming and future technology and all legacy protocols. In addition to advanced tests like Optics Self-Test for QSFPx and SFPx pluggables, high-speed cable testing for data centers, RFC 2544/Y.1564 and OTN Check, this product includes a new intuitive design, test process automation and cloud-based management that Viavi says improves workforce efficiency.