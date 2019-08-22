Verkada introduces 4K Hybrid Cloud Camera

Verkada Inc., an enterprise security company, has released the CM61 Mini 4K camera built to give high-resolution video for users securing corporate offices, financial institutions, retail locations, healthcare institutions, and hospitality chains.

This is made possible through Verkada’s hybrid cloud architecture, which minimizes the bandwidth usage without sacrificing quality or performance.

The CM61 features onboard image processing, giving it the ability to intelligently detect people, vehicles, motion, and anomalies. It’s the company’s first product collaboration with Ambarella Inc., a U.S.-based leader in chipset technology with a singular focus on edge-based video processing and computer vision.

Built on powerful edge-based capabilities, Verkada has also announced the availability of People Analytics on their Mini line of cameras, the CM61 and D40. These tools give users of Verkada’s Command Platform the ability to review high-resolution images of all people who have entered a location and provide tools to intelligently search and filter on a range of attributes, including appearance, clothing colour, and date and time.

In addition, Verkada’s person matching technology allows users to quickly find other instances that the person has been in frame, dramatically reducing time spent investigating incidents.

Verkada also gives camera operators the ability to manage the use of these features — giving them full control over which cameras are enabled with the edge and cloud processing.

www.verkada.com.