Vaisala’s new sensors for demanding HVAC applications

Vaisala has introduced three new duct-mounted sensor/transmitter models for demanding HVAC applications such as museums, cleanrooms, data centers, and laboratories.

The new Vaisala HMD60 measures humidity and temperature and the TMD60 is dedicated to temperature measurements only. Both models come with two optional probe lengths: a long or a short probe, which is optimized specifically for small ducts. The transmitters are fully configurable and scalable, which enables users to get the needed parameter and scale without having to know the exact application requirements when placing the order.

The third new model, Vaisala HMD65, has a long probe suitable for larger ducts and in addition to Modbus RTU, the transmitter features a standardized BACnet protocol enabling easy installation.

All the new transmitters are based on leading thin-film capacitive humidity sensor technology, HUMICAP.

The transmitters incorporate the latest HUMICAP R2 sensor for improved stability, accuracy, and long-term reliability.

The three products have a wide range of humidity parameters available, including relative humidity (RH), absolute humidity, dew point, enthalpy, wet bulb temperature, and mixing ratio. They also have enhanced measurement accuracy up to ±1.5 %RH and ±0.1 °C (±0.18 °F).

The transmitters’ all-metal bodies are IP66 rated, corrosion resistant and they withstand water jets (NEMA4X). The probes enable easy maintenance, when the electronics can be accessed without removing the units from the duct.

