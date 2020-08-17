Triplett CamView IP Pro-X touchscreen security camera tester

August 17, 2020 – Triplett Test Equipment’s CamView IP Pro-X is a security camera tester designed to save time on installations and simplify testing via a removable battery solution to power cameras during testing.

With a tablet design and a 7-in. touchscreen, the tester can be used with cameras with up to 8-MP resolution, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity with hotspot makes it easy to connect to a network. The Quick Connect Power batteries can be easily removed to separately power a camera, rather than having to tether them to their tester for a power source. The Pro-X can handle 4K H.265 IP cameras and ONVIF-compliant cameras.