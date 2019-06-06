Transtector introduces UHPoE surge protection kits

Transtector Systems has launched a family of surge protection kits engineered for ultra-high power over Ethernet (UHPoE) applications, addressing the growing need for reliable protection in IP security, CCTV, outdoor intelligent transportation services (ITS) and other installations.

The UHPoE-series kit includes ALPU Fit and DPR Fit PoE++ surge protection units coupled with L-Com Cat6a cabling, providing a solution tested and validated for both indoor and outdoor applications.

The move to higher power PoE to meet growing requirements for data delivery has created additional complexities in deployment and ongoing usage. Users of PoE+ and PoE++ cameras and radios installed outdoors face obstacles to ensuring uninterrupted data transmission.

Transtector ALPU Fit and DPR Fit units protect sensitive equipment from lightning strikes and other surges. Fully configured Transtector UHPoE kits not only address surge protection, but also include grounding and accessories that are PoE++, GbE and outdoor-rated, reducing the risk of transmission interruption during outside interference events.

Each kit also includes interoperability certification by the Ethernet Alliance.

Additional features include:

cable length options: 10, 25, 50, 75, 100, 200 and 250 feet

ALPU Fit and DPR Fit SPDs utilize hybrid SASD technology for long-term reliability and minimized degradation

weatherized enclosure design includes high-quality grommets and gaskets, as well as corrosion, UV and salt fog protection

pole- or wall-mountable

L-Com Cat6a cables emphasize quality in physical cable, conductor and connector technology

