Transition’s PCIe 10-Gb ethernet fiber network interface card

August 17, 2020 – Transition Networks released the PCIe 10-Gb ethernet fiber network interface card (N-TGE-SFP-02), which is a PCIe 3.0 x8 bus card supporting faster transfer speeds of up to 8 Giga-transfers per second (GT/s) for servers or high-powered work stations.

The NIC supports server virtualization, and improves efficiency and load balancing through teaming, which balances web traffic across all installed NICs to increase bandwidth. Transition says this is an ideal choice for fiber-to-the-desk applications. The open SFP slots support single- or multi-mode fiber, enabling a secure fiber network connection to remote terminals at a greater distance, and without the electrical interference from EMI associated with copper cabling.

The NIC features two open SFP slots that can be used with 1000Base-X SFP or 10GBase-SR/LR SFP+ modules. Each port supports 10 Gbps bandwidth capacity for up to 20 Gbps full-duplex to support high-end servers, data centre, server message block (SMB) and cloud computing applications.

The card also offers features like VLAN support, link aggregation, smart load balancing and failover.