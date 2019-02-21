tii introduces new Modular FDH Pole/Pad Mount Enclosure

Fiber Distribution Hubs (FDH) are a weatherproof family of metal enclosures for outdoor use which can be pole, wall or pad mounted.

The FDH is configured as a high density modular cassette PON solution for up to 288 customer service drops.

Flexible design and options support a wide range of deployment styles including fusion splicing, field termination, and are backwards compatible to multiple suppliers’ PLC splitter modules.

Key product benefits include: 288 fiber distribution and PON splitting; modular patch & splice cassettes for added flexibility; compatible with multiple PON splitter case sizes; available with feeder and distribution factory stubs; additional splicing capacity for express cables; side door distribution access; pole, wall and pad mount options; pad skirts four-inches for extra slack storage.

