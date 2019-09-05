Siemon’s PowerGUARD delivers protection for remote powering applications

Siemon has launched its new PowerGUARD brand, aligning the company’s established copper cable and connectivity systems designed to provide support for remote powering applications such as Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Power over HDBaseT (PoH) with new enhancements that are engineered into the company’s outlets, plugs, cables and patch cords to ensure reliable end-to-end systems that guard against the impact of delivering DC power to IP-based devices over the low-voltage IT infrastructure.

With availability of IEEE 802.3bt 60W Type 3 and 90W Type4 PoE for networked devices and 100W PoH for HDBaseT AV devices, remote powering levels have advanced to power everything from wireless access points, advanced pan-tilt-zoom surveillance cameras, access control devices and LED lights, to video displays, digital signage, point of sale machines and even desktop computers.

“With today’s higher levels of remote powering comes the potential for heat buildup within cable bundles and electrical arcing damage to connector contacts,” explains Valerie Maguire, engineer with Siemon, in a media release. “This can lead to power and efficiency losses, performance degradation and reduced connecting hardware reliability and has resulted in more stringent bundling requirements and the need de-rate the length of network links to maintain performance – all of which limits flexibility when designing and installing networks.”

Siemon’s PowerGUARD technology includes patented crowned contacts on the company’s Z-MAX, MAX and TERA outlets that place the arcing damage caused by unmating connections while transmitting power away from the final mated position to ensure the integrity of contact seating surfaces and maintain long-term reliability.

For networks that utilize modular plug terminated links where devices connect directly to the network via an RJ-45 plug, Siemon’s Z-PLUG Category 6A field-terminated plug with PowerGUARD technology features a fully-shielded 360-degree enclosure and 75°C operating temperature, providing heat dissipation in conjunction with Siemon PowerGUARD cables.

For traditional network deployments that utilize patch cords for connecting devices to outlets, Siemon’s Z-MAX Category 6A and TERA Category 7A four-pair shielded solid modular cords with PowerGUARD technology also offer a 75°C operating temperature, reducing the potential for degraded transmission performance at elevated temperatures and making them ideal for use in spaces that do not have environmental control (e.g., ceilings and warehouses).

For use within environmentally controlled spaces, such as active equipment and cross-connect connections within telecommunications spaces, Siemon Category 6A shielded stranded modular cords with PowerGUARD technology are also qualified to 75°C, while offering a smaller diameter and greater flexibility for use within patching fields.

go.siemon.com/powerguard