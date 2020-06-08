Siemon OptiFuse splice-on connectors, May 2020

June 8, 2020 – Siemon has expanded its line of LightHouse fiber cabling solutions with new OptiFuse pre-polished splice-on connectors that promise quick, reliable and high- performance field terminations to support high-speed fiber applications.

Available in simplex LC and SC multimode, and simplex LC and SC UPC and APC single-mode fiber configurations, OptiFuse splice-on connectors feature a factory pre-polished fiber end-face, ferrule dust cap that remains in place during termination, and an internally integrated and protected splice point. They are ideal, says Siemon, for enabling splicing in tight spaces unable to accommodate splice trays and accessories.

The connectors comply with relevant TIA, IEC and Telcordia industry standards, and offer a typical insertion loss of 0.1dB for multi-mode and 0.15dB for single-mode. The OptiFuse holders are compatible with third-party fusion splicers for terminating to 250μm coated fiber, 900μm tight buffered fiber and 900μm breakout kits.