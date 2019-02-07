Schneider Electric’s 2019 Global Digital Transformation Benefits Report

Schneider Electric has released its Global Digital Transformation Benefits Report 2019, presenting evidence of the power of digitization across the spectrum of global industry, commerce and the public sector. It focuses on four key sectors of the economy — buildings, data centers, industry, and infrastructure.

The report looks at quantifiable business benefits derived from 230 customer projects the company completed in the last five years across 41 countries.

At the core of the report are 12 key business benefits of digital transformation divided into three categories: capital expenditure (CapEx), operational expenditure (OpEx), as well as sustainability, speed, and performance.

Significant CapEx and OpEx savings

The study shows that digitization of engineering processes, for instance, can save businesses and organizations an average of 35% in CapEx costs and time optimization. Further, commissioning costs of new systems and assets can be reduced by an average of 29%.

The study also reveals that digitization, by harnessing IoT, can result in significant savings in Operational Expenditure – leading to step change improvements in efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Businesses and organizations report an average savings of 24% in energy consumption, as a result of digitization.

A larger story emerges from this report about the power of digital transformation in energy management and automation: when businesses digitize both energy management and automation, the two work in concert to drive even greater value.

“Digital transformation is the only way of delivering consistency and efficiency across a company. Technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence and big data analytics are making companies more efficient and innovative, boosting their competitive advantage,” said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric.