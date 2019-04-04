Schneider Electric introduces compact Galaxy VS UPS

Schneider Electric has introduced the Galaxy VS, an efficient, modular, easy-to-deploy, 10-100 kW, three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) designed to meet the critical power requirements of IT, commercial, and industrial facilities.

With a compact and flexible design, the Galaxy VS addresses the requirements of edge computing and small data centers where space and access are at a premium.

Up to 99% efficient and with optional Lithium-ion batteries, doubling battery life, the Galaxy VS features very low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).