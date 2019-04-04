Schneider Electric introduces compact Galaxy VS UPS

The Galaxy VS addresses the requirements of edge computing and small data centers where space and access are at a premium.
April 4, 2019
Schneider Electric has introduced the Galaxy VS, an efficient, modular, easy-to-deploy, 10-100 kW, three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) designed to meet the critical power requirements of IT, commercial, and industrial facilities.
With a compact and flexible design, the Galaxy VS addresses the requirements of edge computing and small data centers where space and access are at a premium.
Up to 99% efficient and with optional Lithium-ion batteries, doubling battery life, the Galaxy VS features very low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
The device is also EcoStruxure Ready. Site managers or technical personnel can remotely monitor the system status anytime, anywhere with the smartphone app.
The system is also Green Premium certified, offering sustainable business performance.The Galaxy VS, has a wide power range from 20 kW to 100 kW (400V & 480V) and 10-50 kW (208V) with one global platform.