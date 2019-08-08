Remee Wire & Cable Introduces Activate Powered Cable Solutions

Remee’s new Activate PCS line includes a selection of standard and customized Category and hybrid copper and fiber optic cable configurations to accommodate the varying needs of both small and large cabling projects. They can be used indoors or outdoors in commercial enterprise ethernet networks, industrial ethernet networks, and many other applications.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology allows network cables to carry electrical power to devices and nodes, such as home automation devices, VoIP phones, wireless access points, industrial controls, network switches, LED lighting systems, surveillance products, media converters, PoE injectors, plus many others, with one Ethernet cable.

However, the primary limitation of standard PoE cable is its limited distance from the hub or switch to the NIC of 100 meters (328 feet), which is the limit of the data signal, regardless of how far the power can reach.

To provide power over both PoE and extended distances, Remee has designed Activate, providing powered cabling for large-scale projects such as large buildings, government facilities, transportation facilities, campuses and more.

The Activate PCS line includes:

1. Category PoE Cables

Cat 5e for PoE (Type 1, 802.3af), carrying 15.4WPS

Cat 6 and Cat 6A for PoE+ (Type 2, 802.3at) cables, carrying 30WPS

Cat 6 Limited Power for PoE++ (types 3 and 4, 802.3bt), carrying 60WPS or 100WPS

These twisted pair Category cables include 22 AWG or 24 AWG conductors, are offered with (STP) or without (UTP) shielding, and a Polyethylene or low-smoke and flame-retardant PVC jacket. Some are available in Siamese cable constructions. Category cables are CMR (riser), CMP (plenum) or OSP rated. The OSP rated cables feature water blocking, direct burial and messengered versions. These cables are well suited for PoE applications requiring up to 100W of power.

2. Composite Cable Round Hybrid Constructions

In order to activate devices needing power over distances that extend beyond the PoE limit of 100 feet, Remee’s Activate solutions include round fiber optic and copper hybrid constructions. Custom hybrid cable constructions can utilize 12 AWG to 18 AWG conductors to carry more power, while the data signal can reach greater distances than PoE by using one or more fiber optic strands.

3. Siamese Hybrid Cable Constructions

Another Activate PCS includes hybrid Siamese cable constructions, which also allow data and power to reach beyond the PoE 100-foot distance limit.

PoE Distance & Bandwidth Chart

Remee has also created a helpful chart to assist installers and users in determining what PoE capabilities are needed for their specific application displaying the distance limits for various bandwidths, PoE iterations and cable types.