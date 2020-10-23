Real-time location intelligence via Cooper Lighting’s Trellix Locate

October 22, 2020 – Trellix Locate from Cooper Lighting Solutions (a business unit of Signify) is a real-time location system (RTLS) application that works within the Trellix Smart Spaces IoT Platform to enable companies to use connected lighting for navigation and room occupancy management.

For office environments, managers can use Trellix to better understand employee interactions, conference room use, desk space reservations and more. Trellix Locate can also help keep track of conference room cleaning schedules.

In hospital applications, Trellix Locate can help limit waiting room time, track real-time use of operating rooms and hospital beds, and more. In a school setting, it can help track room use and student location. It monitors real-time occupancy data, allowing officials to identify the most densely populated areas in the building and set occupancy limitations.

Trellix Locate utilizes sensory data through Bluetooth-powered tags, such as administrator ID badges, and interactive maps and tables with searching capabilities. Spaces and alarms can be configured to help administrators make decisions around space management.