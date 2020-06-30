Prysmian BendBright A2 bend-insensitive fiber

June 30, 2020 – Prysmian Group’s BendBright A2 bend-insensitive fiber is a new G.657.A2 fiber that splices seamlessly, says the company, with standard single-mode fibers. It boasts the same mode field diameter as standard G.652.D fibers to ensure compatibility with a G.652.D installed base. This enables “next-level cable designs” and bend performance, while streamlining field OTDR testing protocols.

“Our BendBright A2 fiber provides excellent protection against bending events, thereby lowering the total cost of ownership through reduced trouble tickets and improved optical power margins,” said Marc-Olivier Blais, product manager.