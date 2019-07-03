Platinum Tools launches PoE+ Shielded RJ45 plug

Platinum Tools has launched its new PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug (p/n 106250).

“Our new Field Plug optimizes data throughput to PoE+ powered devices,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, LLC product manager in a company release. “Compatible with a wide assortment of large cables with large conductors, the cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications.”

Additional features include:

HDBaseT PoE+ compliant

Cat7/6A/6

No special crimp tool required

Insulation diameter: 0.032in. – 0.057in. (0.8mm – 1.47mm)

Cable OD: 0.236in. – 0.315in. (6.0mm – 8.0mm)

50 micron gold plated contacts

UL and RoHS compliant

Solid or stranded, 26 – 23 AWG

Dimensions: 70.20mm x 17.85mm x 14.0mm

Cable compatibility: S/FTP or F/FTP Shielding; Stranded or Solid; 26AWG – 23AWG wires

Compliance: ISO/IEC 11801; ANSI/TIA-568-C.2; ANSI/TIA-568.2-D; IEEE 802.3an 10GBit Suitable

www.platinumtools.com