BIoT Canada
Product

Platinum Tools launches PoE+ Shielded RJ45 plug

The cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications.

July 3, 2019  

Print this page
PoE

Platinum Tools has launched its new PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug (p/n 106250).

“Our new Field Plug optimizes data throughput to PoE+ powered devices,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, LLC product manager in a company release. “Compatible with a wide assortment of large cables with large conductors, the cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications.”

Additional features include:

  • HDBaseT PoE+ compliant
  • Cat7/6A/6
  • No special crimp tool required
  • Insulation diameter: 0.032in. – 0.057in. (0.8mm – 1.47mm)
  • Cable OD: 0.236in. – 0.315in. (6.0mm – 8.0mm)
  • 50 micron gold plated contacts
  • UL and RoHS compliant
  • Solid or stranded, 26 – 23 AWG
  • Dimensions: 70.20mm x 17.85mm x 14.0mm
  • Cable compatibility: S/FTP or F/FTP Shielding; Stranded or Solid; 26AWG – 23AWG wires
  • Compliance: ISO/IEC 11801; ANSI/TIA-568-C.2; ANSI/TIA-568.2-D; IEEE 802.3an 10GBit Suitable

www.platinumtools.com


Print this page

Related