Product
Platinum Tools launches PoE+ Shielded RJ45 plug
The cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications.
July 3, 2019
Platinum Tools has launched its new PoE+ 10Gig Shielded RJ45 Field Plug (p/n 106250).
“Our new Field Plug optimizes data throughput to PoE+ powered devices,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, LLC product manager in a company release. “Compatible with a wide assortment of large cables with large conductors, the cast-metal shell provides end-to-end shielding from extraneous noise interference in high bandwidth applications.”
Additional features include:
- HDBaseT PoE+ compliant
- Cat7/6A/6
- No special crimp tool required
- Insulation diameter: 0.032in. – 0.057in. (0.8mm – 1.47mm)
- Cable OD: 0.236in. – 0.315in. (6.0mm – 8.0mm)
- 50 micron gold plated contacts
- UL and RoHS compliant
- Solid or stranded, 26 – 23 AWG
- Dimensions: 70.20mm x 17.85mm x 14.0mm
- Cable compatibility: S/FTP or F/FTP Shielding; Stranded or Solid; 26AWG – 23AWG wires
- Compliance: ISO/IEC 11801; ANSI/TIA-568-C.2; ANSI/TIA-568.2-D; IEEE 802.3an 10GBit Suitable
