Physical network security with Siemon LockIT patch cords

October 6, 2020 – Siemon offers LockIT Cat 6 and Cat 6A patch cords to prevent unintended or unauthorized disconnections in a network.

Available in shielded and unshielded Cat 6A, and unshielded Cat 6, the patch cords can be inserted into an RJ45 outlet at end device locations or patch panels, but require the included LockIT Cord Key for removal. This makes them suitable for preventing the disconnection of devices such as security cameras, point-of-sale terminals, self-service kiosks, etc., says Siemon.

The cords are offered in both 26 and 28 AWG constructions, and all LockIT cords feature a transparent, low-profile boot that ensures proper bend relief, as well as a Red locking tab to identify secure connections more easily.