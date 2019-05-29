Omnitron launches PoE extenders

Omnitron Systems has introduced new OmniConverter PoE Extenders that enable the delivery of full-rate Ethernet data and Power over Ethernet (PoE) over standard twisted pair cabling, and break through the 100-meter standard Ethernet distance barrier.

Using Omnitron’s power-boosting technology, the extenders can be daisy-chained to deliver Ethernet data and IEEE standard POE power to multiple PoE Powered Devices (PDs) at distances up to 800 meters (2,625 feet).

“When the cost of bringing power to a remote device becomes impractical, or when replacing copper with new fiber becomes prohibitive, that is when the Extender provides a cost-effective way to deliver data and power to remote PoE powered devices such as surveillance cameras and Wi-Fi Access Points,” said Sankar Ramachandran, Omnitron’s product marketing director, in a media release.

The PoE Extenders require no external power source and are powered from a PoE compliant power source.

The PoE Extenders provide full retiming, repeating and reshaping of the data enabling error-free data rate transmission. Utilizing Omnitron’s unique technology, the extenders compensate for voltage loss in the copper cabling and boost the PoE voltage to be at the IEEE standard compliant voltage levels, even at the 800 meters distance.

OmniConverter PoE Extenders interoperate with IEEE 802.3af PoE (15W), IEEE 802.3at PoE+ (30W), and High-Power PoE (60W) Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Devices (PDs). Being fully standards-compliant, they can connect directly to non-PoE end devices for data-only delivery applications without the need for any special interface protection.

OmniConverter PoE Extenders are available in 30 Watt or 60 Watt models, and with one or two PD ports.

