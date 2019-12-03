Omnitron launches IEEE 802.3bt ruggedized switches

Omnitron Systems, a provider of Power over Ethernet (PoE) and fiber network products, has just launched its new 100Watts RuggedNet Industrial GHPoEBT and OmniConverterCommercial GHPoEBT IEEE 802.3bt Switch product lines. The new compact Gigabit products include 60 and 100Watts per port and were designed for applications requiring fiber or copper data connectivity to multiple remotely high-powered devices such as PTZ security cameras, Wi-Fi access points and 5G devices.

Both product lines are available in 60 and 100Watt models with multiple 10/100/1000 copper ports, and all products support the legacy 802.3af (15W) and 802.3at (30W) IEEE standards. Models are available with multiple single or multi-mode fiber ports (SFP, LC, SC, ST) that can be configured to provide protection and redundancy for critical applications. A dual-device model allows users to “split” the switch into two isolated and independent switches, creating two separate isolated networks.

Both the RuggedNet and OmniConverter products are available in managed (GHPoEBT/Mi and GHPoEBT/M) or unmanaged (GHPoEBT/Si an GHPoEBT/Sx) models. The managed models include in-band management via Web, Telnet, SSH or SNMP with IEEE 802.1x, RADIUS, TACACS+ and Access-Control Lists. Out-of-bad management is done using a dedicated serial port.

According to Omnitron, the products are “designed to provide security and fault tolerance to survive and maintain operation in spite of other network devices or cabling malfunctions.” The company also says that “providing multiple means to survive network faults and immediately sending over user fault-notifications were designed into the products to enhance network performance and uptime.”

The products feature multiple network fault protection mechanisms including dual power sourcing, Link Aggregation protection (LAG), Rapid Spanning Tree, Industrial Media Redundancy Protocol (MRP). They also feature remote device heartbeat monitoring, link-fault detection and automatic remote PoE Power Reset. These protection mechanisms along with alarm and trap alert email and SMS text notifications improve network reliability and rapid recovery during critical network events.

The RuggedNet models feature a DIN-rail mount clip, single or dual DC power input, alarm relay contacts and operate at industrial operating temperatures (between -40 and 75 degrees C). The OmniConverter products are designed to be shelf, wall or DIN-rail mounted and are powered using external AC to DC power adapters. Models are available to operate at commercial (0 to 50 degrees C), wide (-40 to 60 degrees C) and extended (-40 to 75 degrees C) operating temperatures.