LSI launches next generation linear LED high bay luminaire

LSI Industries recently launched the next generation of its Alliance LED linear high bay luminaire – the Alliance Gen. 2. LSI says the updated product offers additional features, benefits and technology to meet the needs of commercial and industrial facility owners, managers and workers.

According to Mike Prachar, chief marketing officer at LSI Industries, the Alliance Gen. 2 is a U.S. manufactured industrial fixture designed for warehouses, distribution centres and similar facilities that helps customers “enhance safety, improve output and lower costs” in their high bay work environments.

The Alliance Gen. 2 features an output range of 12,000 to 100,000 lumens, includes both wide and narrow aisle lenses and is among the most energy efficient high bay units available, according to the company. It has various length and lens options that provide a lumens per watt of up to 172, which saves energy and lowers costs. The product is compliant with DesignLights Consortium (DLC) premium standards, which allows customers to qualify for energy rebates.

The Alliance Gen. 2 is also compatible with LSI’s new Bluetooth sensor and configuration app for mobile devices. When paired, users’ smart phones can be used to program and manage their lights using the LSI mobile app, which can set time delays and cutoff times, as well as adjust the sensitivity for motion detection and enable or disable the photocell. In addition, sensor profiles on the app allows users to set up and manage multiple fixtures that share the same parameters.

The Alliance Gen. 2 is available in two feet or four feet lengths, and can be mounted with a cable, hook, chain, pendant or directly to a ceiling. It is compliant with California’s Title 24 energy conservation requirements, as well as UL standards 1598 and 8750.