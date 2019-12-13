LSI and Lutron partner to implement next-gen LED luminaire control

LSI Industries Inc. has partnered with Lutron to implement the next generation of LED luminaire control. Lutron’s integral fixture control has now been added to LSI’s Low Profile Recessed LED Troffer (LPEC) using a custom-made molded trim piece to seamlessly accommodate Lutron’s sensor.

With the integration of Lutron’s technology, LPEC now features occupancy sensing and wireless control. The product also provides a daylight sensor to automatically adjust light output based on the amount of ambient daylight present, which gives users a simple, out-of-the-box method of achieving automatic daylight control.

LSI’s LPEC communicates directly with Lutron’s Vive system through its Clear Connect RF wireless technology. Direct sensor communication simplifies the installation of LSI’s LPEC by eliminating control wiring and associated field labour costs.

Richard Abernathy, LSI’s senior director, project management, said the work the companies are cooperatively engaged in is “part of a new wave of integrated technologies that will not only improve the quality of light output, but will increase the flexibility needed when designing building systems, simplify installation and maximize productivity and building performance.”

He went on to add that LSI anticipates the release of additional new products in the coming months.