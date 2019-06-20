LG introduces the latest in connected digital signage

LG has introduced its latest offering for digital signage, LG’s Micro LED technology that relies on arrays of microscopic LEDs that form individual pixels, working independently to express image detail.

At less than 50 micrometers in diameter, each LED is about the size of a speck of dust or approximately half the width of a human hair.

LG’s new LAPE series uses a specially designed flexible LED display module that supports true concave and convex curvature up to 1000R for design flexibility. The fine-pitch LAPE series delivers vivid images due to LG-exclusive technology for a wide range of colour and deep contrast.

The company’s new 130-inch LED screen is a replacement for conference-room projectors, the LAAF series screen features embedded speakers and AV connections to meet a host of business needs. In addition to compatibility with leading partners such as Crestron and Cisco, the LAAF will be supported by LG Signage365Care for real-time device monitoring and diagnostics.

Also available in Canada, LG’s Transparent LG OLED display is designed to offer a unique customer experience in specialized commercial applications, particularly retail and hospitality. The 55-inch class display (model 55EW5F) delivers LG OLED’s picture quality, meaning customers will be able to view video on the screen and simultaneously see objects behind the screen.

New to LG’s large-format display portfolio are advanced IPS In-cell Touch Interactive Digital Boards (IDBs). The 86-inch model in the LG TN3F series are designed to enhance the user experience in meeting rooms, classrooms and other collaborative spaces with easy and reliable touch performance.

The IDBs feature intuitive In-cell Touch technology that employs an innovative direct bonding process to eliminate the gap between the LCD panel and protective glass. This combination delivers a faster response time for a realistic writing experience that is perfect for corporate conference rooms and university lecture halls.