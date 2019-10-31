Leviton launches Wi-Fi-transparent Wireless Structured Media Center

Leviton has launched a Wireless Structured Media Center, a Wi-Fi transparent enclosure that it says enables longer signal range, labour savings on installation, greater mounting flexibility and improved airflow for active gear.

The product’s enclosures, doors and covers were all designed and manufactured to permit the full reach of wireless signals by diminishing the effect of interference. The ABS polymer enclosures come in three sizes – 14, 28 and 42 inches – and are compatible with Leviton’s full line of Connected Home patch panels, voice, data, video and audio quick-connect distribution models, according to the company.

According to Leviton, the Media Centers provide labour savings of up to $1,400 per 100 units, due to faster installation of doors, non-scoring knockouts for faster removal and bulk pack options for more efficient deployment. They were designed with a ratcheting hinge and latch system to provide fast, tool-free door installations, as the system adjusts to varying wall-board thicknesses. The unit also includes vented hinge doors feature tri-pane heat dissipation, which Leviton says promotes better intake of cool air and outward flow of warm air, as well as a range of accessories to better organize the enclosure, including a universal shelf bracket, cable routing rings, grommets for protecting incoming cables, snap-in saddle ties and Velcro to bind cables together, among other features.

For more information, visit Leviton’s website.