Kryton brings real-time wireless concrete monitoring to Canada

Kryton International, Inc. has acquired a 30 per cent interest in Sensohive Technologies ApS, based in Odense, Denmark, making Kryton the largest shareholder of Sensohive. Kryton will also be the exclusive North American distributor of Sensohive’s Maturix technology, which wirelessly monitors the concrete hardening process in real time from any internet-connected device using advanced sensors and software.

“The ability to monitor concrete strength in real time from remote locations helps expedite faster construction schedules, optimizing efficiencies, reducing costs and improving safety,” said Kari Yuers, Kryton’s president and CEO.

Maturix runs on the Sigfox 0G network, which is the world’s largest IoT network used by one billion people in 65 countries. Sigfox’s long-range and low-power demand network enables Sensohive’s batteries to last for up to 10 years.

Conventional single-use concrete sensors collect data using Bluetooth NFC transmitted to a phone or device or through a wireless gateway, which usually requires someone to visit the jobsite and be near the sensor to take the Bluetooth reading and send updates. Maturix uses thermocouples and reusable temperature sensors providing real-time connectivity and remote monitoring of concrete maturity and strength. Data is automatically collected every 10 minutes and is transmitted wirelessly to the cloud with reports available in various formats.

Sensohive’s wireless sensors have been used in several European construction projects, including those built by Paschal GmbH, VolkerWessels, Heidelberg Cement, NCC, Skanska and Kruse Smith, among others.